Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for onsemi (NASDAQ:ON) Increased by Analyst

onsemi (NASDAQ:ON) – Stock analysts at B. Riley lifted their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for onsemi in a research report issued on Monday, February 7th. B. Riley analyst C. Ellis now anticipates that the semiconductor company will post earnings per share of $1.04 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.89. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for onsemi’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.03 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.00 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.97 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.04 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.42 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of onsemi from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of onsemi from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of onsemi from $52.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of onsemi from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of onsemi from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, onsemi currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.25.

NASDAQ ON opened at $63.42 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.52. The firm has a market cap of $27.32 billion, a PE ratio of 41.45 and a beta of 1.75. onsemi has a one year low of $34.01 and a one year high of $71.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $63.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.72.

onsemi (NASDAQ:ON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. onsemi had a net margin of 10.61% and a return on equity of 25.19%. onsemi’s quarterly revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share.

In other onsemi news, EVP Vince Craig Hopkin sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.60, for a total transaction of $242,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Simon Keeton sold 4,055 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.07, for a total transaction of $223,308.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,055 shares of company stock valued at $1,057,029 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ON. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of onsemi by 170.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 12,065,188 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $558,376,000 after acquiring an additional 7,602,971 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of onsemi by 156.3% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,612,897 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $302,672,000 after acquiring an additional 4,032,943 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of onsemi by 33.5% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 12,364,971 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $565,944,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100,451 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of onsemi by 63.4% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,120,331 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $280,128,000 after acquiring an additional 2,375,248 shares during the period. Finally, Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of onsemi in the 4th quarter worth about $141,818,000. Institutional investors own 92.93% of the company’s stock.

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

