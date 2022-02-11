Q2 2022 Earnings Estimate for Construction Partners, Inc. Issued By DA Davidson (NASDAQ:ROAD)

Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson issued their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Construction Partners in a research report issued on Monday, February 7th. DA Davidson analyst B. Thielman forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.09) per share for the quarter.

Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $285.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $238.23 million. Construction Partners had a return on equity of 5.84% and a net margin of 2.22%. The company’s revenue was up 49.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Bank of America upgraded Construction Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. TheStreet downgraded Construction Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Construction Partners from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Construction Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Construction Partners from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Construction Partners presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.80.

NASDAQ:ROAD opened at $25.94 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.26 and a beta of 0.97. Construction Partners has a one year low of $22.31 and a one year high of $44.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.90.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Construction Partners by 17.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,881,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,078,000 after buying an additional 275,179 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Construction Partners during the third quarter valued at approximately $553,000. R.P. Boggs & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Construction Partners during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,367,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of Construction Partners by 8.1% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 102,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,436,000 after buying an additional 7,703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Construction Partners during the second quarter valued at approximately $138,000. 67.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Construction Partners, Inc is a civil infrastructure company, which engages in construction and maintenance of roadways and highways. Its operations include manufacturing and distributing hot mix asphalt (HMA) for both internal use and sales to third parties in connection with construction projects; paving activities, including the construction of roadway base layers and application of asphalt pavement; site development, including the installation of utility and drainage systems; mining aggregates, such as sand, gravel, and construction stone, that are used as raw materials in the production of HMA; and distributing liquid asphalt cement for both internal use and sales to third parties in connection with HMA production.

