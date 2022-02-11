Q2 2022 Earnings Forecast for AmerisourceBergen Co. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:ABC)

AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for AmerisourceBergen in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Tanquilut now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $3.00 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.99. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for AmerisourceBergen’s Q3 2022 earnings at $2.62 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.62 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $10.83 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $11.49 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $12.40 EPS.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.58. The company had revenue of $59.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.62 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.73% and a return on equity of 543.21%. The business’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.18 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on ABC. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $141.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Scotiabank cut shares of AmerisourceBergen from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $130.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “d” rating to an “a-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $151.67.

Shares of ABC opened at $141.54 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $131.29 and its 200-day moving average is $125.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.67, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.57. AmerisourceBergen has a 12-month low of $100.71 and a 12-month high of $143.61.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 11th. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.87%.

In other AmerisourceBergen news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 11,664 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.66, for a total value of $1,454,034.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 17,168 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.66, for a total transaction of $2,122,994.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 171,802 shares of company stock valued at $22,954,653. 28.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ABC. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 20,595.2% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 846,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,537,000 after purchasing an additional 842,755 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new position in AmerisourceBergen during the 2nd quarter valued at $68,882,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 43.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 1,049,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,345,000 after purchasing an additional 316,377 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AmerisourceBergen during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,510,000. Finally, Man Group plc raised its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 114.7% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 466,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,728,000 after purchasing an additional 249,251 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.99% of the company’s stock.

AmerisourceBergen Corp. engages in the provision of pharmaceutical products and business solutions that improve access to care. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Distribution Services and Other segments. The Pharmaceutical Distribution Services segment distributes an offering of brand-name, specialty brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, and long-term care and alternate site pharmacies.

