Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. Increased by William Blair (NYSE:CMG)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) – Equities researchers at William Blair lifted their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report released on Tuesday, February 8th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now anticipates that the restaurant operator will post earnings of $8.28 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $8.10. William Blair also issued estimates for Chipotle Mexican Grill’s Q3 2022 earnings at $8.00 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $8.06 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $39.05 EPS.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The restaurant operator reported $5.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.21 by $0.37. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 30.92% and a net margin of 9.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.48 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,850.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,100.00 to $2,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,180.00 to $2,069.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,100.00 to $1,850.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Gordon Haskett upgraded Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $1,800.00 to $1,750.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,971.85.

CMG opened at $1,578.00 on Thursday. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 1-year low of $1,256.27 and a 1-year high of $1,958.55. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1,588.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,750.34. The company has a market cap of $44.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.31.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CMG. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1,700.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 18 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. 89.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Marissa Andrada sold 200 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,720.00, for a total transaction of $344,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

