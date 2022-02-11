Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for CVB Financial Corp. Lifted by Analyst (NASDAQ:CVBF)

CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) – Wedbush boosted their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of CVB Financial in a research report issued on Monday, February 7th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.35 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.34. Wedbush also issued estimates for CVB Financial’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.39 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.39 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.60 EPS.

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $114.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.24 million. CVB Financial had a net margin of 45.41% and a return on equity of 10.34%. CVB Financial’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.37 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CVB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd.

CVBF opened at $23.66 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.07 and a beta of 0.45. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.04 and its 200 day moving average is $20.70. CVB Financial has a 12-month low of $18.72 and a 12-month high of $25.00.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 29th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 28th. CVB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.86%.

In related news, CAO Francene Lapoint sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.39, for a total value of $116,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 5.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cliffwater LLC raised its holdings in CVB Financial by 62.4% in the second quarter. Cliffwater LLC now owns 492,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,141,000 after purchasing an additional 189,287 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CVB Financial by 2.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,243,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $293,278,000 after acquiring an additional 318,301 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CVB Financial during the second quarter valued at about $7,027,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of CVB Financial by 6.9% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 61,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of CVB Financial by 4.8% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 16,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. 69.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CVB Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of relationship-based banking products, services, and solutions for small to mid-sized companies, real estate investors, non-profit organizations, professionals, and other individuals through its subsidiary, Citizens Business Bank.

