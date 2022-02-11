Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Lifted by William Blair

Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) – Stock analysts at William Blair increased their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for Fiserv in a research note issued on Tuesday, February 8th. William Blair analyst C. Kennedy now expects that the business services provider will post earnings of $1.59 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.58. William Blair also issued estimates for Fiserv’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.73 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.75 EPS.

FISV has been the topic of several other reports. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Fiserv from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Fiserv from $141.00 to $139.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 17th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 price target on shares of Fiserv in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $120.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Fiserv in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 price target for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.81.

Fiserv stock opened at $99.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $65.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.39, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.81. Fiserv has a one year low of $92.06 and a one year high of $127.34. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $105.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.00.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 8.23% and a return on equity of 11.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share.

In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 60,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.18, for a total transaction of $6,010,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Byron C. Vielehr sold 10,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.76, for a total transaction of $1,007,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 21,491 shares of company stock valued at $2,064,444 and sold 168,031 shares valued at $17,203,124. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FISV. Dodge & Cox boosted its position in shares of Fiserv by 59.7% during the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 22,996,049 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,458,048,000 after purchasing an additional 8,599,663 shares in the last quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. boosted its position in shares of Fiserv by 77.5% during the third quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. now owns 10,935,201 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,186,469,000 after purchasing an additional 4,775,001 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Fiserv by 93.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 8,735,787 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $964,343,000 after acquiring an additional 4,226,311 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Fiserv by 793.3% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,754,780 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $294,458,000 after acquiring an additional 2,446,408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Fiserv by 1,518.8% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,251,488 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $244,287,000 after acquiring an additional 2,112,402 shares in the last quarter. 97.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment provides technology solutions needed to run operations, including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts.

