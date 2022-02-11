Q3 2022 Earnings Estimate for Mercury Systems, Inc. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:MRCY)

Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) – Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for Mercury Systems in a report issued on Sunday, February 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kahyaoglu now expects that the technology company will post earnings of $0.45 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.66. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Mercury Systems’ FY2022 earnings at $2.03 EPS.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The technology company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $220.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.43 million. Mercury Systems had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 6.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on MRCY. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Mercury Systems in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Mercury Systems in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com cut Mercury Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.11.

Shares of MRCY stock opened at $52.55 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business has a 50 day moving average of $54.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.72. Mercury Systems has a 52 week low of $44.44 and a 52 week high of $79.45. The company has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 125.12, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.99.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Mercury Systems by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 149,725 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,244,000 after buying an additional 9,510 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Mercury Systems by 382.0% during the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 24,102 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after purchasing an additional 19,102 shares during the last quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mercury Systems by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 45,705 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,517,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA bought a new stake in shares of Mercury Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mercury Systems by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 141,250 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,777,000 after purchasing an additional 14,231 shares during the last quarter. 98.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Michelle M. Mccarthy sold 1,506 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.60, for a total value of $74,697.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Mercury Systems, Inc is a global commercial technology company, which serves the aerospace and defense industry. It offers products through the following categories: Components, Modules and Sub-Assemblies, and Integrated Subsystems. The Components category refers to technology elements performing a single, discrete technological function, which when physically combined with other components may be used to create a module or sub-assembly.

