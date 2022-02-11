Q3 2022 Earnings Forecast for Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) Issued By Barrington Research

Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) – Research analysts at Barrington Research upped their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Snap-on in a report released on Monday, February 7th. Barrington Research analyst G. Prestopino now expects that the company will post earnings of $3.79 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $3.78. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Snap-on’s Q3 2023 earnings at $3.99 EPS.

Get Snap-on alerts:

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on SNA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Snap-on from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on shares of Snap-on from $289.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Snap-on from $240.00 to $242.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $256.40.

Shares of NYSE SNA opened at $211.67 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.23. Snap-on has a 52-week low of $186.65 and a 52-week high of $259.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 3.04. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $213.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $216.21.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.69 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Snap-on had a net margin of 19.10% and a return on equity of 20.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.84 EPS.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Snap-on by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,274,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,401,951,000 after acquiring an additional 44,765 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Snap-on by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,745,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $991,673,000 after acquiring an additional 395,086 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Snap-on by 3.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,873,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,633,000 after buying an additional 62,026 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Snap-on by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,462,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,916,000 after buying an additional 210,923 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Snap-on by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,229,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,774,000 after buying an additional 225,831 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.89% of the company’s stock.

In other Snap-on news, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 6,191 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total transaction of $1,324,874.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 24,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.70, for a total transaction of $5,316,856.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,330 shares of company stock valued at $7,124,162 in the last 90 days. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.77%.

Snap-on declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, November 4th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 4.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About Snap-on

Snap-On, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of tools, equipment, diagnostics, repair information, and systems solutions for professional users performing critical tasks. Its products and services include hand and power tools, tool storage, diagnostics software, handheld and PC-based diagnostic products, information and management systems, shop equipment and other solutions for vehicle dealerships and repair centers, as well as for customers in industries, such as aviation and aerospace, agriculture, construction, government and military, mining, natural resources, power generation and technical education.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Snap-on Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap-on and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.