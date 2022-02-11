Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Caesars Entertainment, Inc. Lifted by B. Riley (NASDAQ:CZR)

Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley lifted their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Caesars Entertainment in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, February 8th. B. Riley analyst D. Bain now forecasts that the company will earn $0.63 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.52. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $191.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Caesars Entertainment’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.58 EPS and Q2 2023 earnings at $1.02 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on CZR. TheStreet cut shares of Caesars Entertainment from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $134.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $127.00 price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $138.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.19.

Shares of NASDAQ CZR opened at $86.49 on Thursday. Caesars Entertainment has a 12-month low of $68.00 and a 12-month high of $119.81. The stock has a market cap of $18.49 billion, a PE ratio of -18.40 and a beta of 2.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.42. The company has a 50-day moving average of $85.36 and a 200 day moving average of $96.36.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 15,904,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,785,737,000 after purchasing an additional 161,776 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,853,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,218,678,000 after purchasing an additional 2,012,029 shares in the last quarter. Point Break Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Point Break Capital Management LLC now owns 10,004,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,123,350,000 after purchasing an additional 269,766 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,295,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $931,429,000 after purchasing an additional 564,754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,458,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $837,421,000 after buying an additional 367,197 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.66% of the company’s stock.

In other Caesars Entertainment news, insider Edmund L. Quatmann, Jr. sold 1,482 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.46, for a total transaction of $119,241.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Edmund L. Quatmann, Jr. sold 5,871 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.43, for a total transaction of $466,333.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,632 shares of company stock worth $1,058,574. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Caesars Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of casino-entertainment and hospitality services. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas, Other U.S., and All Other. The All Other segment includes managed and international properties as well as other business, such as Caesars Interactive Entertainment.

