Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Lumen Technologies, Inc. Cut by Truist Financial (NYSE:LUMN)

Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) – Equities research analysts at Truist Financial dropped their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Lumen Technologies in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 9th. Truist Financial analyst G. Miller now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings of $0.27 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.29. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Lumen Technologies’ Q1 2023 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.32 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.24 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lumen Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Lumen Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th.

NYSE LUMN opened at $10.83 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44. Lumen Technologies has a 52 week low of $10.74 and a 52 week high of $15.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.09 billion, a PE ratio of -15.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.56.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 29th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 26th. Lumen Technologies’s payout ratio is -140.85%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LUMN. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Lumen Technologies by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 130,504 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,617,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its stake in Lumen Technologies by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 12,094 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in Lumen Technologies by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 12,617 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares during the period. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Lumen Technologies by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 11,875 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 928 shares during the period. Finally, Lincoln National Corp boosted its stake in Lumen Technologies by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 14,263 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

Lumen Technologies Company Profile

Lumen Technologies, Inc is an investment holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated communications to residential and business customers. It operates through the following segments: International and Global Accounts Management, Enterprise, Small and Medium Business, Wholesale, and Consumer.

