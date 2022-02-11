Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for SelectQuote, Inc. Lowered by Analyst (NYSE:SLQT)

SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT) – Piper Sandler reduced their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of SelectQuote in a research note issued on Tuesday, February 8th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Garro now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.15) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.65. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for SelectQuote’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.45) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.22) EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.07 EPS.

SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($1.43). SelectQuote had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 8.71%. The business had revenue of $194.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $456.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 45.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on SLQT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SelectQuote from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 22nd. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of SelectQuote from $9.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of SelectQuote from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $14.00 to $4.00 in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup downgraded shares of SelectQuote from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $14.00 to $4.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of SelectQuote in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.75.

Shares of SelectQuote stock opened at $3.27 on Thursday. SelectQuote has a 1 year low of $2.52 and a 1 year high of $33.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 12.02 and a current ratio of 12.02. The company has a market capitalization of $536.14 million, a P/E ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 0.19. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.28.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in SelectQuote by 0.8% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 105,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,367,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SelectQuote by 3.0% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 35,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in SelectQuote by 23.9% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares during the period. Atwood & Palmer Inc. grew its holdings in SelectQuote by 4.0% in the third quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 38,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Jump Financial LLC grew its holdings in SelectQuote by 10.1% in the second quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 19,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 1,806 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.14% of the company’s stock.

Founded in 1985, SelectQuote (NYSE: SLQT) provides solutions that help consumers protect their most valuable assets: their families, health and property. The company pioneered the direct-to-consumer model of providing unbiased comparisons from multiple, highly-rated insurance companies allowing consumers to choose the policy and terms that best meet their unique needs.

