Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY) Cut by Truist Financial

Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY) – Truist Financial reduced their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, February 8th. Truist Financial analyst N. Dingmann now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.79 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.87. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Magnolia Oil & Gas’ Q1 2022 earnings at $0.62 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on MGY. KeyCorp upped their target price on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Magnolia Oil & Gas from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $23.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Magnolia Oil & Gas from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. TheStreet lowered Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.25.

Shares of NYSE MGY opened at $20.99 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 2.30. Magnolia Oil & Gas has a one year low of $9.54 and a one year high of $23.34.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MGY. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in Magnolia Oil & Gas during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 43.4% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new position in Magnolia Oil & Gas during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 56.9% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 35.2% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, Director Ltd. Enervest sold 7,455,815 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $156,572,115.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 11th. This is a positive change from Magnolia Oil & Gas’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.08. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%. Magnolia Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.52%.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp. engages in oil and gas exploration and production business. It operates assets located in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk formations in South Texas. The company was founded on July 31, 2018 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

