Q4 2022 Earnings Forecast for Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q4 2022 earnings per share estimates for Kilroy Realty in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Abramowitz now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will earn $1.16 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.17. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Kilroy Realty’s Q1 2023 earnings at $1.17 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on KRC. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Kilroy Realty from $91.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Kilroy Realty from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Mizuho upgraded Kilroy Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $71.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kilroy Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.63.

NYSE KRC opened at $67.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $67.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.44. Kilroy Realty has a twelve month low of $57.35 and a twelve month high of $74.05.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.46). Kilroy Realty had a net margin of 65.77% and a return on equity of 11.03%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.95 EPS.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. Kilroy Realty’s payout ratio is currently 38.81%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. abrdn plc raised its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 25,108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,669,000 after purchasing an additional 1,388 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Kilroy Realty during the fourth quarter worth about $89,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 342,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,749,000 after acquiring an additional 7,570 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,338,265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $155,402,000 after acquiring an additional 112,235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Kilroy Realty during the fourth quarter worth about $7,854,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.35% of the company’s stock.

Kilroy Realty Corp. engages in the development, acquisition, and management of office and mixed-use real estate assets. It owns, develops, acquires and manages real estate assets, consisting primarily of Class A properties in the coastal regions of Los Angeles, Orange County, San Diego County, the San Francisco Bay Area and Greater Seattle.

