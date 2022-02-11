Qcash (QC) Price Hits $0.14

Qcash (CURRENCY:QC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 10th. Qcash has a total market cap of $66.32 million and $168.09 million worth of Qcash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Qcash has traded 0.4% lower against the dollar. One Qcash coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000333 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Qcash alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002310 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001902 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.48 or 0.00047298 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,065.29 or 0.07078026 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $43,226.58 or 0.99814009 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.37 or 0.00049351 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.01 or 0.00053142 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00006537 BTC.

About Qcash

Qcash’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 460,000,200 coins. The official website for Qcash is www.zb.cn . Qcash’s official Twitter account is @Q_CashC

According to CryptoCompare, “Qcash is a cryptocurrency with a value meant to mirror the value of the CNY (Chinese Yuan). The price of 1 Qcash is 1 CNY. Users can use 1 CNY to buy 1 QC and then use QC to exchange BTC, LTC, ETH or other crypto assets. QC is a stable coin and an intermediate currency for traders who want to use CNY to exchange with cryptocurrencies. “

Qcash Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qcash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qcash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Qcash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Qcash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Qcash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.