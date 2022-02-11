Quadrature Capital Ltd Has $347,000 Stock Holdings in Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y)

Quadrature Capital Ltd decreased its stake in Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y) by 86.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 555 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,476 shares during the quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in Alleghany were worth $347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of Y. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Alleghany by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,326 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $827,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its holdings in Alleghany by 1.8% in the third quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 1,033 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $645,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in Alleghany by 0.7% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 2,698 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,684,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC increased its holdings in Alleghany by 7.4% in the third quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 349 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zacks Investment Management increased its holdings in Alleghany by 0.6% in the second quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 4,919 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,281,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. 84.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Alleghany news, President Joseph Patrick Brandon bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $658.75 per share, for a total transaction of $1,646,875.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ian H. Chippendale sold 270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $673.40, for a total value of $181,818.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Y has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com cut Alleghany from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $800.00 price objective on shares of Alleghany in a research report on Thursday, November 4th.

Shares of NYSE Y opened at $679.19 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.30 billion, a PE ratio of 14.14 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a fifty day moving average of $667.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $664.59. Alleghany Co. has a 52-week low of $600.77 and a 52-week high of $737.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32.

Alleghany Profile

Alleghany Corp. engages in the provision of property, casualty reinsurance, insurance and financial services. It operates its through the Reinsurance and Insurance segments. The Reinsurance segment consists of property and casualty and other reinsurance operations. The Insurance segment consists of property and casualty insurance operations.

