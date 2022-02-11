Quadrature Capital Ltd Has $441,000 Stock Holdings in Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT)

Quadrature Capital Ltd trimmed its position in Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT) by 86.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,898 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,567 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in Fulgent Genetics were worth $441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Fulgent Genetics by 57.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Fulgent Genetics by 88.8% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 287 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 12.5% in the third quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 1,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 0.7% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 20,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,828,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 2.7% in the third quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 5,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.70% of the company’s stock.

FLGT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fulgent Genetics to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Fulgent Genetics from $141.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 25th.

In other Fulgent Genetics news, insider Hanlin Gao sold 311 shares of Fulgent Genetics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.50, for a total transaction of $29,700.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Paul Kim sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.46, for a total transaction of $48,730.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 3,736 shares of company stock valued at $350,066 over the last three months. 31.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:FLGT opened at $71.50 on Friday. Fulgent Genetics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.97 and a 1-year high of $185.50. The company has a current ratio of 4.23, a quick ratio of 4.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.51.

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $3.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $2.63. Fulgent Genetics had a net margin of 54.96% and a return on equity of 67.68%. The business had revenue of $227.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $264.00 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Fulgent Genetics, Inc. will post 15.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Fulgent Genetics

Fulgent Genetics, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of gene testing and sequencing solutions. It offers genes and panels, known mutation, hereditary cancer, carrier screening, and tumor profiling solutions. The company was founded on May 13, 2016 and is headquartered in Temple City, CA.

