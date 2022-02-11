Quadrature Capital Ltd Reduces Stock Position in SuRo Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:SSSS)

Quadrature Capital Ltd cut its stake in SuRo Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:SSSS) by 48.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,719 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,649 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd owned approximately 0.11% of SuRo Capital worth $422,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bulldog Investors LLP grew its position in SuRo Capital by 5.2% in the third quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP now owns 767,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,903,000 after acquiring an additional 37,638 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its position in SuRo Capital by 634.8% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 542,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,314,000 after acquiring an additional 468,346 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in SuRo Capital by 2.1% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 417,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,629,000 after acquiring an additional 8,635 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in SuRo Capital in the second quarter worth approximately $3,006,000. Finally, M.D. Sass Investors Services Inc. grew its position in SuRo Capital by 19.1% in the second quarter. M.D. Sass Investors Services Inc. now owns 205,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,775,000 after acquiring an additional 33,024 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.40% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SSSS. Barrington Research lowered their price objective on SuRo Capital from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on SuRo Capital from $18.50 to $18.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th.

NASDAQ:SSSS opened at $11.88 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.98. SuRo Capital Corp. has a 52 week low of $11.04 and a 52 week high of $16.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $341.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.97.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a yield of 46.2%. This is a boost from SuRo Capital’s previous — dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. SuRo Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 84.42%.

In related news, insider Allison Green acquired 5,860 shares of SuRo Capital stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.76 per share, for a total transaction of $74,773.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Mark D. Klein acquired 10,000 shares of SuRo Capital stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.76 per share, for a total transaction of $117,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Sutter Rock Capital Corp. is specializing in growth capital, B round and beyond, emerging growth, and pre-IPO investments in late stage venture-backed private companies. It makes direct (primary rounds) investments in companies and also makes secondary direct investments. The fund operates as a Business development Company.

