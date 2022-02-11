Quadrature Capital Ltd Sells 647 Shares of Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO)

Quadrature Capital Ltd lessened its holdings in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,133 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 647 shares during the quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in Exponent were worth $355,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Exponent by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,620,159 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $501,374,000 after buying an additional 52,180 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Exponent by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,598,834 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $294,060,000 after buying an additional 324,253 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Exponent by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,070,789 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $234,310,000 after buying an additional 76,537 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Exponent by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,611,660 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $143,776,000 after buying an additional 54,456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Exponent by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 989,091 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $88,254,000 after buying an additional 36,927 shares in the last quarter. 89.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ EXPO opened at $84.97 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.72 and a beta of 0.49. Exponent, Inc. has a 1-year low of $83.49 and a 1-year high of $127.61. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $106.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.01.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.02. Exponent had a return on equity of 25.92% and a net margin of 21.70%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Exponent, Inc. will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is a boost from Exponent’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. Exponent’s dividend payout ratio is 42.11%.

In related news, Director George H. Brown acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $85.18 per share, for a total transaction of $170,360.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on EXPO shares. Truist Financial increased their price target on Exponent from $118.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Exponent from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th.

Exponent, Inc is an engineering and scientific consulting company, which engages in the provision of engineering, scientific, environmental, and health consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Engineering and Other Scientific and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment include technical consulting in different practices primarily in engineering.

