Quadrature Capital Ltd Takes Position in SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM)

Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 18,755 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $330,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in shares of SLM in the second quarter valued at $25,000. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in shares of SLM in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in SLM during the second quarter worth $84,000. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in shares of SLM during the second quarter valued at $211,000. Finally, Capula Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of SLM during the second quarter valued at $227,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.22% of the company’s stock.

Get SLM alerts:

Shares of SLM stock opened at $19.88 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.83 billion, a PE ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.54. SLM Co. has a one year low of $14.79 and a one year high of $21.40.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The credit services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.04. SLM had a net margin of 48.17% and a return on equity of 57.49%. The business had revenue of $367.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $357.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that SLM Co. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SLM announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, October 20th that authorizes the company to buyback $250.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the credit services provider to purchase up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. SLM’s payout ratio is currently 12.68%.

SLM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of SLM in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of SLM from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of SLM from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of SLM in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on SLM from $25.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.50.

SLM Profile

SLM Corp. engages in the provision and administration of education loans. Its services include private education loans, banking, college savings, and insurance services. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Newark, DE.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM).

Receive News & Ratings for SLM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SLM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.