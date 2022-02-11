Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.87-2.92 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.34. The company issued revenue guidance of $482-485 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $464.60 million.Qualys also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.870-$2.920 EPS.

NASDAQ QLYS traded down $1.64 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $134.69. The company had a trading volume of 568,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 292,836. Qualys has a fifty-two week low of $90.26 and a fifty-two week high of $142.94. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $130.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $122.19. The firm has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.60 and a beta of 0.69.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $109.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.47 million. Qualys had a return on equity of 18.00% and a net margin of 18.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Qualys will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on QLYS shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Qualys from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. StockNews.com lowered Qualys from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Qualys from $112.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Wedbush raised their target price on Qualys from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Qualys from an underweight rating to an overweight rating and raised their target price for the company from $110.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Qualys has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $123.88.

In other news, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.59, for a total transaction of $1,278,605.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.46, for a total value of $436,672.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,100 shares of company stock valued at $5,012,139 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 15.60% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Qualys stock. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,182 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Qualys were worth $1,133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.69% of the company’s stock.

Qualys, Inc engages in the provision of cloud security and compliance solutions. Its products enable organizations to identify security risks to information technology infrastructures, help protect information technology systems and applications from cyber attacks, and achieve compliance with internal policies and external regulations.

