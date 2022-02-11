Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX) Shares Sold by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. decreased its position in shares of Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX) by 24.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,921 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 10,488 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.10% of Quanex Building Products worth $683,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Quanex Building Products by 442.2% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 46,598 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,157,000 after buying an additional 38,004 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Quanex Building Products in the 2nd quarter valued at $412,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Quanex Building Products by 6.6% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 16,200 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Quanex Building Products by 50.4% during the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 101,720 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,527,000 after purchasing an additional 34,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Quanex Building Products by 7.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,190,375 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $79,250,000 after purchasing an additional 216,606 shares during the period. 97.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO George Laverne Wilson bought 4,021 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $24.91 per share, for a total transaction of $100,163.11. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jason Lippert purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.40 per share, with a total value of $117,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 12,468 shares of company stock valued at $301,718 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.57% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Quanex Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd.

Shares of NYSE NX opened at $21.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $725.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.83 and a beta of 1.56. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.89. Quanex Building Products Co. has a 12 month low of $20.32 and a 12 month high of $29.02.

Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 16th. The construction company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.09. Quanex Building Products had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 14.67%. The company had revenue of $291.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $278.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Quanex Building Products Co. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 20th. Quanex Building Products’s payout ratio is currently 18.82%.

About Quanex Building Products

Quanex Building Products Corp. engages in the manufacture of components sold to original equipment manufacturers in the building products industry. It also designs and produces energy-efficient fenestration products in addition to kitchen and bath cabinet components. The firm operates through the following segments: North American Engineered Components, European Engineered Components, North American Cabinet Components, Unallocated Corporate and Other.

