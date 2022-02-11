Quantum (NASDAQ:QMCO) Downgraded by Oppenheimer to Market Perform

Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Quantum (NASDAQ:QMCO) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Quantum from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of QMCO stock opened at $3.02 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.57. Quantum has a twelve month low of $2.71 and a twelve month high of $9.47. The company has a market capitalization of $179.45 million, a P/E ratio of -4.65 and a beta of 2.20.

Quantum (NASDAQ:QMCO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.08). During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.07) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Quantum will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. B. Riley Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Quantum during the fourth quarter worth $9,408,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Quantum by 132.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 8,662 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Quantum by 91.6% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 149,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $825,000 after acquiring an additional 71,506 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Quantum in the fourth quarter worth $73,000. Finally, Heartland Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Quantum by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 850,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,692,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the period. 69.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Quantum Company Profile

Quantum Corp. engages in the manufacture of computer storage device. It provides solutions for storing and protecting information in physical, virtual and cloud environments. The company was founded by Joel N. Harrison and James M. McCoy in 1980 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

