Quantum (NASDAQ:QMCO) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Quantum (NASDAQ:QMCO) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.08), MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.07) EPS.

NASDAQ:QMCO opened at $3.02 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.57. Quantum has a twelve month low of $2.71 and a twelve month high of $9.47. The company has a market capitalization of $179.45 million, a P/E ratio of -4.65 and a beta of 2.20.

QMCO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Quantum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Quantum from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. B. Riley downgraded shares of Quantum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday. Finally, Lake Street Capital dropped their target price on shares of Quantum from $9.00 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Quantum by 132.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 8,662 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Quantum by 207.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 48,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 32,863 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Quantum by 10.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 175,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $909,000 after buying an additional 16,848 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Quantum by 16.4% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 142,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $738,000 after buying an additional 20,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Quantum by 1,329.6% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 17,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 15,929 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.33% of the company’s stock.

Quantum Corp. engages in the manufacture of computer storage device. It provides solutions for storing and protecting information in physical, virtual and cloud environments. The company was founded by Joel N. Harrison and James M. McCoy in 1980 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

