Quantum (NASDAQ:QMCO) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Quantum (NASDAQ:QMCO) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.08), MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.07) EPS.
NASDAQ:QMCO opened at $3.02 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.57. Quantum has a twelve month low of $2.71 and a twelve month high of $9.47. The company has a market capitalization of $179.45 million, a P/E ratio of -4.65 and a beta of 2.20.
QMCO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Quantum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Quantum from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. B. Riley downgraded shares of Quantum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday. Finally, Lake Street Capital dropped their target price on shares of Quantum from $9.00 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday.
Quantum Company Profile
Quantum Corp. engages in the manufacture of computer storage device. It provides solutions for storing and protecting information in physical, virtual and cloud environments. The company was founded by Joel N. Harrison and James M. McCoy in 1980 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.
