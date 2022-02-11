Quantum (NASDAQ:QMCO) Updates Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Quantum (NASDAQ:QMCO) updated its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-0.090-$-0.050 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.030. The company issued revenue guidance of $87 million-$97 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $104.57 million.

Several research firms have recently commented on QMCO. Lake Street Capital lowered their price target on shares of Quantum from $9.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday. B. Riley downgraded shares of Quantum from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $4.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Quantum from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Quantum from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Get Quantum alerts:

NASDAQ:QMCO traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.94. The stock had a trading volume of 2,641,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 535,383. The stock has a market capitalization of $174.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.65 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.57. Quantum has a 52 week low of $2.71 and a 52 week high of $9.47.

Quantum (NASDAQ:QMCO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.08). During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.07) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Quantum will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Quantum by 6,429.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 153,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after buying an additional 151,156 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Quantum by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 175,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $909,000 after buying an additional 16,848 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Quantum by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 142,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $738,000 after buying an additional 20,100 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Quantum by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 60,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 6,668 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Quantum by 207.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 48,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 32,863 shares during the period. 69.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Quantum

Quantum Corp. engages in the manufacture of computer storage device. It provides solutions for storing and protecting information in physical, virtual and cloud environments. The company was founded by Joel N. Harrison and James M. McCoy in 1980 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Quantum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quantum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.