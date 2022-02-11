Quark (QRK) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $40,864.00

Quark (CURRENCY:QRK) traded down 7.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on February 11th. Quark has a total market cap of $3.09 million and $40,864.00 worth of Quark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Quark coin can currently be bought for $0.0111 or 0.00000025 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Quark has traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

DigiByte (DGB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000141 BTC.

Primecoin (XPM) traded up 39.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0802 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

X-HASH (XSH) traded down 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00007551 BTC.

TeeCoin (TEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Safari (SFR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1,359.05 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Quark

QRK is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It launched on July 21st, 2013. Quark’s total supply is 278,054,660 coins. Quark’s official Twitter account is @quarkcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Quark is www.qrknet.info . The official message board for Quark is www.quarktalk.cc . The Reddit community for Quark is /r/QuarkCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Quark Coin (QRK) Military Grade Encryption and it is a free open source peer-to-peer electronic cash system that is completely decentralized, without the need for a central server or trusted parties. Users hold the crypto keys to their own money and transact directly with each other, with the help of a P2P network to check for double-spending. Super secure hashing: 9 rounds of hashing from 6 hashing functions (blake, bmw, groestl, jh, keccak, skein). 3 rounds apply a random hashing function. Quark’s hybrid blockchain utilises Proof-of-Work for the distribution of new coins and Proof-of-Stake to provide security for the network “

Quark Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quark should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Quark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

