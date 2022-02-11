Quipt Home Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:QIPT) Shares Acquired by First Manhattan Co.

First Manhattan Co. increased its holdings in shares of Quipt Home Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:QIPT) by 56.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 446,250 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 160,250 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. owned 1.34% of Quipt Home Medical worth $2,815,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of QIPT. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Quipt Home Medical during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new stake in Quipt Home Medical in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Quipt Home Medical during the 2nd quarter valued at $86,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Quipt Home Medical in the 2nd quarter valued at $122,000. Finally, ARS Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Quipt Home Medical in the 3rd quarter worth $148,000. 17.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of QIPT opened at $5.50 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Quipt Home Medical Corp. has a 1 year low of $4.96 and a 1 year high of $8.40.

Quipt Home Medical (NASDAQ:QIPT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $29.12 million for the quarter. Quipt Home Medical had a negative net margin of 7.14% and a positive return on equity of 0.28%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Quipt Home Medical Corp. will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Quipt Home Medical in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.50 price target for the company. Echelon Wealth Partners reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Quipt Home Medical in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Quipt Home Medical from C$12.40 to C$12.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Raymond James set a $9.00 price target on shares of Quipt Home Medical and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Quipt Home Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.30.

About Quipt Home Medical

Quipt Home Medical Corp. provides in-home monitoring equipment, supplies, and services for patients in the United States. It offers daily and ambulatory aides; power mobility equipment; BiPAP and CPAP machines, oxygen concentrators, and ventilators; oxygen therapy; sleep apnea and PAP treatment equipment; disease management services; and home ventilator equipment, as well as rents respiratory equipment.

