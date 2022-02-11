Quotient Technology (NYSE:QUOT) Stock Price Down 4.2%

Quotient Technology Inc. (NYSE:QUOT)’s stock price was down 4.2% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $5.97 and last traded at $6.12. Approximately 14,861 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,382,533 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.39.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Quotient Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 22nd. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on Quotient Technology from $18.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Quotient Technology has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.75.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 2.63. The company has a market cap of $591.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.26 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.27.

In other news, Director Robert A. Mcdonald acquired 20,336 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.38 per share, for a total transaction of $150,079.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of QUOT. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Quotient Technology during the first quarter worth about $95,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Quotient Technology by 1.0% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,219,526 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,185,000 after purchasing an additional 11,549 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Quotient Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $176,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Quotient Technology by 2.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,148,945 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $77,279,000 after purchasing an additional 162,771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Quotient Technology by 4.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,376,836 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,883,000 after purchasing an additional 56,541 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.36% of the company’s stock.

Quotient Technology Company Profile (NYSE:QUOT)

Quotient Technology, Inc engages in the operation of a digital marketing platform that connects brands and retailers with consumers through web, mobile, and social channels. It offers digital printable coupons, digital paperless coupons, coupon codes and other promotions. The company was founded by Steven R.

