RA Capital Management L.P. Buys Shares of 1,631,635 Otonomy, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTIC)

RA Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Otonomy, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTIC) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,631,635 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,133,000. RA Capital Management L.P. owned about 2.88% of Otonomy as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Otonomy by 6.7% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 129,762 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 8,151 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Otonomy by 229.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 15,240 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 10,610 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Otonomy by 88.4% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 23,616 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 11,084 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Otonomy by 2.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 427,394 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $953,000 after purchasing an additional 11,204 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Otonomy by 90.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 41,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 19,700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.86% of the company’s stock.

OTIC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Otonomy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Otonomy in a research report on Thursday, November 11th.

Shares of OTIC stock opened at $2.02 on Friday. Otonomy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.14 and a 1 year high of $5.73. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.50 million, a P/E ratio of -2.49 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a current ratio of 9.17, a quick ratio of 9.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19). Otonomy had a negative net margin of 20,278.95% and a negative return on equity of 72.42%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.22) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Otonomy, Inc. will post -0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Otonomy

Otonomy, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the development of therapeutics for neurotology. The firm’s product pipeline includes OTIVIDEX (dexamethasone) Meniere’s disease, OTIPRIO (ciprofloxacin otic suspension) acute otitis media with tubes (AOMT), OTO-313 (gacyclidine) tinnitus, OTO-413 (BDNF) hidden hearing Loss, OTO-510 (otoprotectant) prevent CIHL, OTO-6XX (hair cell regeneration) severe hearing loss.

