RA Capital Management L.P. Invests $225.57 Million in Adagio Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ADGI)

RA Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Adagio Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ADGI) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 5,340,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,567,000. Adagio Therapeutics accounts for 3.1% of RA Capital Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Adagio Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $105,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Adagio Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $602,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in Adagio Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $298,000. Voya Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Adagio Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $346,000. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Adagio Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,690,000. 66.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Adagio Therapeutics alerts:

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ADGI shares. Guggenheim cut Adagio Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Adagio Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Adagio Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $50.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Adagio Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $46.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADGI opened at $7.34 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.68. Adagio Therapeutics Inc has a 52 week low of $4.92 and a 52 week high of $78.82.

Adagio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.98) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($0.24). As a group, analysts expect that Adagio Therapeutics Inc will post -1.83 EPS for the current year.

Adagio Therapeutics Profile

Adagio Therapeutics Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of antibody-based solutions for infectious diseases with pandemic potential. Adagio Therapeutics Inc is based in WALTHAM, Mass.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adagio Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ADGI).

Receive News & Ratings for Adagio Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adagio Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.