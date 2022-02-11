RA Capital Management L.P. Invests $73.34 Million in Tenaya Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TNYA)

RA Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Tenaya Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TNYA) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,551,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,339,000. RA Capital Management L.P. owned about 8.60% of Tenaya Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tenaya Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,448,000. Harvard Management Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tenaya Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $13,903,000. StepStone Group LP purchased a new stake in shares of Tenaya Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $10,681,000. Trustees of Columbia University in the City of New York purchased a new stake in shares of Tenaya Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $6,027,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tenaya Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,459,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Tenaya Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ TNYA opened at $14.49 on Friday. Tenaya Therapeutics Inc has a twelve month low of $8.82 and a twelve month high of $32.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.39.

Tenaya Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNYA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.20). Sell-side analysts predict that Tenaya Therapeutics Inc will post -9.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on TNYA shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tenaya Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Tenaya Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, January 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.50.

About Tenaya Therapeutics

Tenaya Therapeutics Inc is a biotechnology company. It discovers, develop and deliver curative therapies which address the underlying causes of heart disease. The company’s product platform consist Gene Therapy, Cellular Regeneration and Precision Medicine. Tenaya Therapeutics Inc is based in SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tenaya Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenaya Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.