RA Capital Management L.P. Takes $20.33 Million Position in Synlogic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBX)

RA Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Synlogic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBX) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 6,666,666 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,333,000. RA Capital Management L.P. owned 0.13% of Synlogic as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SYBX. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of Synlogic in the second quarter worth approximately $30,557,000. Stonepine Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Synlogic during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,050,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Synlogic by 105.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,727,371 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,720,000 after acquiring an additional 888,009 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in Synlogic during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,112,000. Finally, LMR Partners LLP bought a new position in Synlogic during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,167,000. Institutional investors own 62.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on SYBX. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Synlogic from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Synlogic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.75 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Synlogic from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Synlogic currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.68.

NASDAQ:SYBX opened at $1.97 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $137.33 million, a PE ratio of -1.49 and a beta of 1.43. Synlogic, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.39 and a fifty-two week high of $5.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.60.

Synlogic (NASDAQ:SYBX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29). The company had revenue of $0.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.28 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.36) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Synlogic, Inc. will post -1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Synlogic, Inc engages in the discovery and development of Synthetic Biotic medicines. It focuses in Phenylketonuria, Enteric Hyperoxaluria, Immuno Oncology solid tumors, inflammatory bowel disease, and vaccines and other inflammatory programs. The company was founded by Jim Collins and Tim Lu on August 28, 2017, and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

