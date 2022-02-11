RADA Electronic Industries (NASDAQ:RADA) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

RADA Electronic Industries (NASDAQ:RADA) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The aerospace company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. RADA Electronic Industries had a return on equity of 18.38% and a net margin of 21.05%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.06 EPS.

RADA Electronic Industries stock traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $10.52. The stock had a trading volume of 455,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 338,459. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.36. RADA Electronic Industries has a 1-year low of $8.20 and a 1-year high of $14.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $519.72 million, a P/E ratio of 22.87 and a beta of 0.96.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in RADA Electronic Industries by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,662 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in RADA Electronic Industries by 831.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 63,350 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $674,000 after purchasing an additional 56,552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in RADA Electronic Industries by 51.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 137,022 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,458,000 after purchasing an additional 46,784 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on RADA Electronic Industries from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised RADA Electronic Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on RADA Electronic Industries from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. StockNews.com lowered RADA Electronic Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners dropped their target price on RADA Electronic Industries from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.57.

Rada Electronic Industries Ltd. Operates as a defense technology company. It develops, manufactures and sells defense electronics, including avionics solutions (including avionics for unmanned aerial vehicles and airborne inertial navigation systems), airborne data/video recording and management systems and tactical land-based radars for defense forces and for border protection systems.

