RADA Electronic Industries (NASDAQ:RADA) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

RADA Electronic Industries (NASDAQ:RADA) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The aerospace company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. RADA Electronic Industries had a return on equity of 18.38% and a net margin of 21.05%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.06 EPS.
RADA Electronic Industries stock traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $10.52. The stock had a trading volume of 455,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 338,459. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.36. RADA Electronic Industries has a 1-year low of $8.20 and a 1-year high of $14.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $519.72 million, a P/E ratio of 22.87 and a beta of 0.96.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in RADA Electronic Industries by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,662 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in RADA Electronic Industries by 831.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 63,350 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $674,000 after purchasing an additional 56,552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in RADA Electronic Industries by 51.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 137,022 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,458,000 after purchasing an additional 46,784 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.47% of the company’s stock.
About RADA Electronic Industries
Rada Electronic Industries Ltd. Operates as a defense technology company. It develops, manufactures and sells defense electronics, including avionics solutions (including avionics for unmanned aerial vehicles and airborne inertial navigation systems), airborne data/video recording and management systems and tactical land-based radars for defense forces and for border protection systems.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on RADA Electronic Industries (RADA)
- iRobot Is Starting To Look Good Again
- Insiders Shed Canada Goose In Fiscal Q3
- High-Yield, Deep-Value Kellogg Company Looks Tastier Than Ever
- These Stocks Will Defy Inflation
- The Coca-Cola Company And PepsiCo Are Both Good Buys
Receive News & Ratings for RADA Electronic Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RADA Electronic Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.