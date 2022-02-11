Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) Shares Gap Down to $34.02

Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR) shares gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $34.02, but opened at $32.32. Radware shares last traded at $31.71, with a volume of 5,035 shares traded.

A number of research firms have issued reports on RDWR. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Radware from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Radware in a report on Sunday, November 7th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Radware from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered shares of Radware from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Radware currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.80.

Get Radware alerts:

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.98. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 89.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 1.00.

Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The information technology services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.09. Radware had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 5.76%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Radware Ltd. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Radware during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Radware during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in shares of Radware during the 2nd quarter valued at about $71,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Radware during the 3rd quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Radware during the 2nd quarter valued at about $159,000. 77.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR)

Radware Ltd. engages in the provision of application delivery and cyber security solutions for virtual, cloud, and software defined data centers. Its products include application and network security, and application delivery. The application and network security offers real-time network and application attack mitigation solution that protects the application infrastructure against network and application downtime, application vulnerability exploitation, malware spread, information theft, web service attacks, and web defacement.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Radware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Radware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.