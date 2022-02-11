Rambler Metals and Mining (LON:RMM) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $28.46

Rambler Metals and Mining PLC (LON:RMM) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 28.46 ($0.38) and traded as high as GBX 31.50 ($0.43). Rambler Metals and Mining shares last traded at GBX 31 ($0.42), with a volume of 1,721,135 shares traded.

The firm has a market cap of £44.85 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.82, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.43. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 33.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 28.46.

About Rambler Metals and Mining (LON:RMM)

Rambler Metals and Mining PLC, a junior mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of copper and gold deposits in Canada. Its principal project is the 100% owned Ming copper-gold mine located in the Baie Verte Peninsula of Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada. The company was incorporated in 2004 and is based in Richmond, the United Kingdom.

