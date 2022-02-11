Rambus Inc. Forecasted to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $0.33 Per Share (NASDAQ:RMBS)

Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Rambus in a research note issued on Tuesday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Lipacis anticipates that the semiconductor company will earn $0.33 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Rambus’ Q2 2023 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.36 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.37 EPS.

Get Rambus alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rambus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Rambus from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of Rambus in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.63.

Shares of RMBS stock opened at $27.04 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 6.48 and a current ratio of 6.56. Rambus has a one year low of $17.95 and a one year high of $29.89. The firm has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.35 and a beta of 1.00.

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $91.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.01 million. Rambus had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 0.05%. The business’s revenue was up 48.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share.

In other Rambus news, SVP John Shinn sold 2,033 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.55, for a total transaction of $49,910.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Rambus by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 52,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,555,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Rambus by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 14,942 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Rambus by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 14,034 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its stake in Rambus by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 43,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the period. Finally, Cutler Group LP boosted its stake in Rambus by 67.1% in the 4th quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 2,306 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 926 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.49% of the company’s stock.

Rambus Company Profile

Rambus, Inc engages in the provision of cutting-edge semiconductor and Internet Protocol products, spanning memory and interfaces to security, smart sensors and lighting. Its products include Memory Interface Chips, Interface IP, and Security IP. The company was founded by P. Michael Farmwald and Mark A.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Rambus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rambus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.