Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) Given New $122.00 Price Target at Barclays

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) had its price objective increased by Barclays from $120.00 to $122.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on RPD. Citigroup began coverage on Rapid7 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. They set a neutral rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Rapid7 from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. TheStreet lowered Rapid7 from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Rapid7 from $126.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $131.80.

Shares of NASDAQ RPD opened at $99.79 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.41 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $116.03. Rapid7 has a 52 week low of $72.02 and a 52 week high of $145.00.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The technology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $0.53. The company had revenue of $151.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.40) EPS. Analysts predict that Rapid7 will post -1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Andrew F. Burton sold 6,574 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.07, for a total transaction of $855,080.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Andrew F. Burton sold 9,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.20, for a total transaction of $1,079,952.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,821 shares of company stock valued at $2,613,883. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Rapid7 by 94.1% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 55,676 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,269,000 after buying an additional 26,986 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Rapid7 during the third quarter worth approximately $2,034,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Rapid7 by 3.1% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,348,851 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $127,642,000 after purchasing an additional 40,495 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Rapid7 by 4.5% in the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 19,454 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,841,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CastleArk Alternatives LLC bought a new stake in Rapid7 in the third quarter valued at approximately $12,140,000. 99.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rapid7 Company Profile

Rapid7, Inc engages in the provision of cyber security analytics and automation services. Its products include Metasploit, Nexpose, AppSpider, tCell by Rapid7, as well as insight platforms such as InsightDR, InsightIVM, InsightAppSec, InsightConnect, and InsightOps. It also offers security and product consulting services.

