Rarible (RARI) Achieves Market Cap of $54.37 Million

Rarible (CURRENCY:RARI) traded down 6.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 11th. Over the last week, Rarible has traded 6.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Rarible has a market cap of $54.37 million and $2.44 million worth of Rarible was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rarible coin can currently be purchased for $8.97 or 0.00021053 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Rarible alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002348 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00004043 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001139 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002346 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.51 or 0.00038739 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $43.57 or 0.00102239 BTC.

About Rarible

Rarible (RARI) is a coin. Its launch date was July 15th, 2020. Rarible’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,059,162 coins. Rarible’s official Twitter account is @rariblecom and its Facebook page is accessible here . Rarible’s official website is app.rarible.com/rari

According to CryptoCompare, “Rarible is a creator-centric NFT marketplace and issuance platform. RARI token, awarded to the active users of the platform, will act as the governance instrument: it will enable collectors and creators to vote on multiple upgrades and decide how the platform should develop further. This makes the governance of the platform directly responsive to the most active users and brings Rarible closer to being a public good operated by the community members who value it most. “

Buying and Selling Rarible

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rarible directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rarible should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rarible using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Rarible Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rarible and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.