Raymond James Increases Finning International (TSE:FTT) Price Target to C$44.00

Finning International (TSE:FTT) had its price objective raised by research analysts at Raymond James from C$43.00 to C$44.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 14.94% from the company’s current price. Raymond James also issued estimates for Finning International’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.63 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.40 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.55 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Finning International from C$42.00 to C$43.00 in a research report on Monday, January 31st. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Finning International from C$45.00 to C$46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Finning International to C$46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$44.30.

Get Finning International alerts:

Shares of TSE:FTT opened at C$38.28 on Wednesday. Finning International has a fifty-two week low of C$29.71 and a fifty-two week high of C$40.22. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$33.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$33.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.30, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market cap of C$6.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.76.

Finning International (TSE:FTT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported C$0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.54 by C$0.07. The business had revenue of C$1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.75 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Finning International will post 2.3299999 earnings per share for the current year.

About Finning International

Finning International Inc sells, services, and rents heavy equipment, and power and energy systems in Canada, Chile, the United Kingdom, Argentina, and internationally. It offers telehandlers, compact and small wheel loaders, mini excavators; heavy construction equipment, such as articulated trucks, asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, cold planers, compactors, dozers, excavators, material handlers, motor graders, off-highway trucks, pipelayers, road reclaimers, track loaders, and wheel tractor-scrapers; and skidders, forest machines, track feller bunchers, log stackers, multi docker material handlers, cable yarding systems, dozers, drills, electric rope shovels, hydraulic mining shovels, and underground mining load haul dump (LHD) loaders.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Finning International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Finning International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.