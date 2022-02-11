Raymond James Lowers Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) Price Target to $12.00

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) had its target price reduced by stock analysts at Raymond James from $13.00 to $12.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the pipeline company’s stock. Raymond James’ target price points to a potential upside of 13.64% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on PAA. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Plains All American Pipeline from $10.50 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Plains All American Pipeline from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.50 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Wolfe Research upgraded Plains All American Pipeline from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Seaport Research Partners downgraded Plains All American Pipeline from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn downgraded Plains All American Pipeline from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.88.

Shares of PAA stock opened at $10.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.90. Plains All American Pipeline has a fifty-two week low of $8.07 and a fifty-two week high of $12.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.06. The company has a market capitalization of $7.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -88.00 and a beta of 2.15.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.02). Plains All American Pipeline had a net margin of 0.19% and a return on equity of 11.68%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Plains All American Pipeline will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PAA. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline in the second quarter worth $78,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 11.2% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 67,472 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $766,000 after acquiring an additional 6,823 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 2.3% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 219,698 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,496,000 after acquiring an additional 4,908 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 1.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 560,436 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $6,366,000 after acquiring an additional 9,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 71.0% in the second quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 57,279 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $650,000 after acquiring an additional 23,779 shares during the last quarter. 44.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Plains All American Pipeline Company Profile

Plains All American Pipeline LP engages in the provision of logistics services and owns midstream energy infrastructure. It operates through the following business segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics. The Transportation segment includes transporting crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGL) on pipelines, gathering systems, and trucks.

