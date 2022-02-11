Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) Shares Acquired by Brave Warrior Advisors LLC

Brave Warrior Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) by 39.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,268,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 641,738 shares during the period. Raymond James makes up 7.3% of Brave Warrior Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC owned about 1.10% of Raymond James worth $209,339,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RJF. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in Raymond James by 49.8% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Raymond James by 49.8% during the third quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its stake in shares of Raymond James by 51.4% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV grew its stake in shares of Raymond James by 49.8% during the third quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Raymond James by 25.0% during the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 75.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Raymond James alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities cut shares of Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Raymond James from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Raymond James in a report on Thursday, October 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $111.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Raymond James from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.00.

In related news, CEO Steven M. Raney sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.12, for a total transaction of $480,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, COO Jeffrey A. Dowdle sold 18,972 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.73, for a total transaction of $2,138,713.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 33,819 shares of company stock worth $3,579,363. Company insiders own 10.25% of the company’s stock.

RJF traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $114.22. The stock had a trading volume of 4,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,324,696. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 1.18. Raymond James has a 1-year low of $73.80 and a 1-year high of $117.37.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.36. Raymond James had a net margin of 14.68% and a return on equity of 20.48%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.49 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Raymond James will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th were issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 3rd. This is a positive change from Raymond James’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.77%.

Raymond James Profile

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RJF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Raymond James (NYSE:RJF).

Receive News & Ratings for Raymond James Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raymond James and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.