Raymond James Trims Absolute Software (NASDAQ:ABST) Target Price to $16.00

Absolute Software (NASDAQ:ABST) had its target price lowered by equities researchers at Raymond James from $19.00 to $16.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price points to a potential upside of 70.94% from the stock’s current price.

ABST has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Absolute Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. TD Securities decreased their target price on Absolute Software from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.92.

ABST stock opened at $9.36 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.40. Absolute Software has a 1-year low of $7.22 and a 1-year high of $21.20. The firm has a market cap of $472.33 million, a PE ratio of -71.99 and a beta of 0.97.

Absolute Software (NASDAQ:ABST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $43.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.60 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Absolute Software will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pembroke Management LTD boosted its stake in Absolute Software by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 1,472,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,494,000 after purchasing an additional 5,630 shares during the last quarter. Edenbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in Absolute Software by 77.4% during the 2nd quarter. Edenbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,296,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,772,000 after purchasing an additional 565,894 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Absolute Software by 30.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,143,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,570,000 after purchasing an additional 267,500 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Absolute Software by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,126,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,308,000 after buying an additional 156,875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY boosted its stake in shares of Absolute Software by 311.5% in the 4th quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 983,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,255,000 after buying an additional 744,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.11% of the company’s stock.

Absolute Software Corp. engages in the provision of cloud-based service that supports the management and security of computing devices, applications, and data for a variety of organizations. Its solutions includes education, financial services, general date protection regulations (GDPR) compliance, government, healthcare, professional services, and technology solutions such as Absolute for Android, and Absolute for Chromebook.

