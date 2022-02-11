Raymond James Trims Coursera (NASDAQ:COUR) Target Price to $30.00

Coursera (NASDAQ:COUR) had its price objective dropped by equities research analysts at Raymond James from $45.00 to $30.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 42.65% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Coursera from $47.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Coursera from $55.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Coursera from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Coursera from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on shares of Coursera from $60.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.06.

Shares of COUR stock opened at $21.03 on Friday. Coursera has a one year low of $17.32 and a one year high of $62.53. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.99.

Coursera (NASDAQ:COUR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $115.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.73 million. Coursera had a negative net margin of 32.38% and a negative return on equity of 46.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.54) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Coursera will post -1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Coursera news, Director Andrew Y. Ng sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.22, for a total value of $848,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Betty M. Vandenbosch sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.85, for a total transaction of $312,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 149,446 shares of company stock valued at $3,707,297.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in Coursera by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Coursera by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 12,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Coursera in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Coursera by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 20,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Coursera by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 90,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,867,000 after purchasing an additional 957 shares in the last quarter. 61.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Coursera

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform that connects learners, educators, and institutions. It offers online courses that include data science, business, computer science, information technology, health, social sciences, logic, project management, and digital marketing services; campus student plans; degree courses; and certification education.

