Raymond James Trims SilverCrest Metals (TSE:SIL) Target Price to C$13.00

SilverCrest Metals (TSE:SIL) had its target price cut by Raymond James to C$13.00 in a research note released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for SilverCrest Metals’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.34 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.42 EPS.

Shares of SIL stock opened at C$9.66 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.40 billion and a PE ratio of -32.64. SilverCrest Metals has a 52-week low of C$8.30 and a 52-week high of C$12.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$9.78 and its 200 day moving average price is C$10.00. The company has a quick ratio of 6.62, a current ratio of 6.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.51.

Get SilverCrest Metals alerts:

SilverCrest Metals (TSE:SIL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported C$0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.05) by C$0.11. Analysts expect that SilverCrest Metals will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SilverCrest Metals Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal properties in Mexico. It primarily explores for silver and gold properties. The company's principal property is the Las Chispas project that consists of 28 concessions totaling of 1400.96 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SilverCrest Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SilverCrest Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.