Raymond James Weighs in on Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:WPM)

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) – Analysts at Raymond James lowered their FY2021 earnings estimates for Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note issued on Monday, February 7th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.31 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.33. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Wheaton Precious Metals’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.29 EPS.
Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. TD Securities decreased their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.75.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rational Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 136.2% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 40.1% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 9,490.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.41% of the company’s stock.
About Wheaton Precious Metals
Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. is a mining company, which engages in the sale of precious metals and cobalt production. It operates through the following segments: Gold, Silver, Palladium, Cobalt, and Other. It focuses on the following precious metals streams: Salobo, Penasquito, Antamina, Constancia, Stillwater, San Dimas, Sudhury, Zinkgruvan, Yauliyacu, Neves-Corvo, Pascua-Lama, Rosemont, Voisey’s Bay, and others.
