Raymond James Weighs in on Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:WPM)

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) – Analysts at Raymond James lowered their FY2021 earnings estimates for Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note issued on Monday, February 7th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.31 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.33. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Wheaton Precious Metals’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.29 EPS.

Get Wheaton Precious Metals alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. TD Securities decreased their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.75.

NYSE WPM opened at $39.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.79. Wheaton Precious Metals has a twelve month low of $34.85 and a twelve month high of $49.10. The stock has a market cap of $18.03 billion, a PE ratio of 28.98, a P/E/G ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 0.44.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rational Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 136.2% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 40.1% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 9,490.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.41% of the company’s stock.

About Wheaton Precious Metals

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. is a mining company, which engages in the sale of precious metals and cobalt production. It operates through the following segments: Gold, Silver, Palladium, Cobalt, and Other. It focuses on the following precious metals streams: Salobo, Penasquito, Antamina, Constancia, Stillwater, San Dimas, Sudhury, Zinkgruvan, Yauliyacu, Neves-Corvo, Pascua-Lama, Rosemont, Voisey’s Bay, and others.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.