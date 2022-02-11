RE/MAX (NYSE:RMAX) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

RE/MAX (NYSE:RMAX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Re/Max Holdings, Inc. is a franchisor of real estate brokerage services. Re/Max Holdings, Inc. is based in Denver, CO. “

Get RE/MAX alerts:

Separately, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of RE/MAX from $33.50 to $30.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 9th.

RE/MAX stock opened at $30.37 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $573.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.31 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $29.84 and its 200 day moving average is $31.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.78. RE/MAX has a 52-week low of $26.05 and a 52-week high of $43.85.

RE/MAX (NYSE:RMAX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $91.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.80 million. RE/MAX had a negative net margin of 5.61% and a positive return on equity of 44.19%. RE/MAX’s revenue was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that RE/MAX will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of RE/MAX during the fourth quarter valued at about $6,958,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RE/MAX during the third quarter valued at about $5,327,000. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of RE/MAX by 203.9% during the third quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 207,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,457,000 after buying an additional 139,020 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of RE/MAX by 335.7% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 122,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,066,000 after buying an additional 94,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of RE/MAX by 63.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 231,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,214,000 after buying an additional 90,261 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

About RE/MAX

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of real estate franchise services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate, Mortgage, Marketing Funds, and Other. The Real Estate segment inlcude operations of the company’s owned and independent global franchising operations under the RE/MAX brand name and technology and data subscription revenue.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on RE/MAX (RMAX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for RE/MAX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RE/MAX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.