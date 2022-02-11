Rebeca Obregon-Jimenez Sells 2,400 Shares of FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) Stock

FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) Director Rebeca Obregon-Jimenez sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.61, for a total transaction of $99,864.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of FORM stock opened at $41.04 on Friday. FormFactor, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.69 and a 52-week high of $52.39. The stock has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of 38.36 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 3.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $42.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.26.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $205.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $198.17 million. FormFactor had a net margin of 10.90% and a return on equity of 13.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that FormFactor, Inc. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in FormFactor by 1,348.9% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 681 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in FormFactor by 626.4% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,816 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,566 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in FormFactor by 496.1% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,848 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,538 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its holdings in FormFactor by 100.0% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,090 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares during the period. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of FormFactor during the second quarter worth $102,000. Institutional investors own 90.95% of the company’s stock.

FORM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of FormFactor from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of FormFactor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of FormFactor from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of FormFactor from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd.

FormFactor Company Profile

FormFactor, Inc engages in the provision of test and measurement solutions. It operates through the following segments: Probe Cards and Systems. The Probe Cards segment consists of technologies and product architectures, including micro-electromechanical systems technologies. The Systems segment consists of analytical probe solutions for on-wafer probing, board tests, and package tests.

