Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) Given a GBX 9,400 Price Target by Barclays Analysts

Barclays set a GBX 9,400 ($127.11) target price on Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 5,500 ($74.37) target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 6,150 ($83.16) target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 7,700 ($104.12) target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 8,500 ($114.94) price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 6,000 ($81.14) price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 7,207.50 ($97.46).

Get Reckitt Benckiser Group alerts:

The company has a market cap of £48.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.79. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a twelve month low of GBX 5,782 ($78.19) and a twelve month high of GBX 8,020 ($108.45). The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.01.

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Reckitt Benckiser Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reckitt Benckiser Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.