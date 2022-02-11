Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) Given a GBX 9,400 Price Target by Barclays Analysts

Barclays set a GBX 9,400 ($127.11) target price on Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 5,500 ($74.37) target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 6,150 ($83.16) target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 7,700 ($104.12) target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 8,500 ($114.94) price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 6,000 ($81.14) price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 7,207.50 ($97.46).

The company has a market cap of £48.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.79. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a twelve month low of GBX 5,782 ($78.19) and a twelve month high of GBX 8,020 ($108.45). The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.01.

About Reckitt Benckiser Group

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

