Redd Price Tops $0.0011 on Exchanges (RDD)

Redd (CURRENCY:RDD) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on February 11th. Redd has a market cap of $30.62 million and $498,877.00 worth of Redd was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Redd coin can now be bought for $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Redd has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Redd alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $43,643.60 or 0.99618282 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.23 or 0.00066727 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001451 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00004819 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.78 or 0.00022317 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002580 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.23 or 0.00023346 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002299 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $175.88 or 0.00401462 BTC.

Numbers Protocol (NUM) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001102 BTC.

Redd Profile

Redd (CRYPTO:RDD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 2nd, 2014. Redd’s total supply is 28,808,713,174 coins. Redd’s official message board is www.reddcointalk.org . Redd’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin . Redd’s official website is www.reddcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto's gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm. “

Redd Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Redd directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Redd should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Redd using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Redd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Redd and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.