Refinable Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $750,711.00 (FINE)

Refinable (CURRENCY:FINE) traded down 3.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 11th. Refinable has a total market capitalization of $5.80 million and approximately $750,711.00 worth of Refinable was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Refinable has traded 8.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Refinable coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000333 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002361 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001794 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.01 or 0.00044851 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,906.12 or 0.06855170 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,302.33 or 0.99785914 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.81 or 0.00046734 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.02 or 0.00049576 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00006141 BTC.

Refinable Coin Profile

Refinable’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 41,059,833 coins. Refinable’s official Twitter account is @refinableapp

Refinable Coin Trading

