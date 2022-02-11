REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX) Shares Down 6.7% Following Analyst Downgrade

REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX)’s stock price traded down 6.7% during trading on Thursday after SVB Leerink lowered their price target on the stock from $35.00 to $29.00. SVB Leerink currently has a market perform rating on the stock. REGENXBIO traded as low as $25.79 and last traded at $25.80. 694 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 445,352 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.64.
Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Roth Capital upped their price target on REGENXBIO from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut REGENXBIO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Chardan Capital dropped their price target on REGENXBIO from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Wedbush started coverage on shares of REGENXBIO in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.50.
In other news, Director Allan M. Fox sold 61,638 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.40, for a total transaction of $2,120,347.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Steve Pakola sold 1,598 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.75, for a total transaction of $53,932.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.
The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.97 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.64 and its 200-day moving average is $33.23.
About REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX)
REGENXBIO, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development, commercialization, and licensing of recombinant adeno-associated virus gene therapy. Its product candidates include NAV Technology Platform, which consists of exclusive rights to novel adeno-associated viral vectors; and therapeutic programs such as RGX-314, RGX-202, RGX-121, RGX-111, RGX-181, and RGX-381.
