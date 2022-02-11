REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX) Shares Down 6.7% Following Analyst Downgrade

REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX)’s stock price traded down 6.7% during trading on Thursday after SVB Leerink lowered their price target on the stock from $35.00 to $29.00. SVB Leerink currently has a market perform rating on the stock. REGENXBIO traded as low as $25.79 and last traded at $25.80. 694 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 445,352 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.64.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Roth Capital upped their price target on REGENXBIO from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut REGENXBIO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Chardan Capital dropped their price target on REGENXBIO from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Wedbush started coverage on shares of REGENXBIO in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.50.

Get REGENXBIO alerts:

In other news, Director Allan M. Fox sold 61,638 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.40, for a total transaction of $2,120,347.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Steve Pakola sold 1,598 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.75, for a total transaction of $53,932.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in shares of REGENXBIO by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 19,139 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $802,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in REGENXBIO by 1.2% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 26,186 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in REGENXBIO by 1.6% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 22,492 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $874,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in REGENXBIO by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 45,631 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,492,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in REGENXBIO by 2.2% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $864,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.46% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.97 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.64 and its 200-day moving average is $33.23.

About REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX)

REGENXBIO, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development, commercialization, and licensing of recombinant adeno-associated virus gene therapy. Its product candidates include NAV Technology Platform, which consists of exclusive rights to novel adeno-associated viral vectors; and therapeutic programs such as RGX-314, RGX-202, RGX-121, RGX-111, RGX-181, and RGX-381.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for REGENXBIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for REGENXBIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.